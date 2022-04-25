Celebrating

Celebrating Earth Day Every Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Celebrating Earth Day Every Day, hosted by News 8’s Alexis Rogers and Phil Sanchez, salutes the movement that began in 1970.

Earth Day unites countries across the globe who join together every year to focus attention on one common goal, how to protect out planet.

Here we introduce you to local companies Eskenazi Health and RecycleForce whose environmentally friendly initiatives are winning awards and making a big difference in our community.

Master Gardner Carrie Petty and local non-profit Carbon Neutral Indiana have tips on how individuals can make difference.

Plus we visit Big Walnut Nature Preserve, one of the many places that surround Indianapolis where you can take a quiet walk in the woods and enjoy the beauty that Earth provides when you Celebrate Earth Day Every Day.