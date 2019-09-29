Community Link: Bondry Management

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

When talking about doing business with a city, or with the state in many occasions, we don’t know the requirements that have to be followed.

That knowledge is only part of a consulting business that is here in Indianapolis to help you with some of those questions.

Oscar Gutierrez, president of Bondry Management, stopped by the WISH-TV studios to talk about how his company helps small and big businesses continue to grow.

“We focus on helping communities, states, not-for-profits and small businesses to access capital,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez explained the different ways Bondry Management guides various businesses to success.

