Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Community Link: Celebrating 40 years of the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre

Community Link: Celebrating 40 years of the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Constance Macy and Paige Neely with the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre.

Celebrating 40 years, the Phoenix Theatre has always produced cutting-edge contemporary theater that continues to inspire through its unique and entertaining stories.

Macy and Neely share more of the theatre’s history with Mays. The theatre started as a “storefront situation” at the old Ambassador Hotel, Macy says, and then moved into a church gifted to the theatre for 30 years before taking root in the new cultural center on Illinois and Walnut streets.

They also discuss the theatre’s focus on inclusivity and diversity, and many of the upcoming galleries and shows the centre has in store for the new year.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indy residents arrested on attempted...
Crime Watch 8 /
Georgia bank robbery suspect found...
National News /
Man killed in domestic incident...
Indiana News /
Nazi death camp survivors mark...
International News /
Juvenile dead after shooting in...
Indiana News /
Students demand ceasefire in Gaza,...
News /
Weather blamed for fatal Grant...
Local News /
Man dead after two-vehicle crash...
Local News /