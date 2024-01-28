Community Link: Celebrating 40 years of the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Constance Macy and Paige Neely with the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre.

Celebrating 40 years, the Phoenix Theatre has always produced cutting-edge contemporary theater that continues to inspire through its unique and entertaining stories.

Macy and Neely share more of the theatre’s history with Mays. The theatre started as a “storefront situation” at the old Ambassador Hotel, Macy says, and then moved into a church gifted to the theatre for 30 years before taking root in the new cultural center on Illinois and Walnut streets.

They also discuss the theatre’s focus on inclusivity and diversity, and many of the upcoming galleries and shows the centre has in store for the new year.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.