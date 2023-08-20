Community Link: Marian University’s Diversity in Leadership Program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Leon Jackson, the creator of Marian University’s Diversity in Leadership Program and the chancellor of Marian’s Saint Joseph’s College.

The program was developed in 2021, with the goal to grow the number of ethnic minorities and women who serve as executive leaders, by not only providing technical leadership training, but educating people on understanding their worth.

“The program is an initiative to really grow the number of ethnic minorities and women who serve as executive leaders,” Jackson said. “It started out focused on Indiana, hearing organizations and companies say, ‘We can’t find the talent.’ It was an opportunity for me to say, ‘Well, I know at least 100 people who could serve in that role.’”

Jackson also shares with Mays Marian’s partnership with several other universities to provide access to the Diversity in Leadership program.

Watch the full interview to learn more.