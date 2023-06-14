Impact 100 event awards $100,000 to Unconditional Indy program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 18th annual Impact 100 Greater Indianapolis Award Ceremony happened Tuesday night.

News 8’s Katiera Winfrey emceed the event at The Heirloom at N.K. Hurst event venue, 230 W. McCarty St. in downtown Indianapolis.

The Impact 100 organization is a charitable women’s giving circle.

On Tuesday night, the group awarded a impact grant totaling $100,000 to Unconditional Indy‘s Expanding Bridges program, the winner of the 2023 Change Maker award.