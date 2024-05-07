Mike Braun wins Republican bid for Indiana governor

Winners declared from The Association Press

Donald Trump wins the Republican presidential primary in Indiana.

Valerie McCray wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Indiana primary election.

Mike Braun wins Republican nomination for governor in Indiana primary election.

Jim Baird wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Indiana’s 4th Congressional District.

Erin Houchin wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Indiana’s 9th Congressional District.

Timothy Peck wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Indiana’s 9th Congressional District.

