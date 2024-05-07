Red carpet recap: ‘Full Court Press’ premiere at Newfields

A panel including Caitlin Clark discusses the documentary "Full Court Press" on May 6, 2024, at the Newfields art and natural museum in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The glitz and glamour of the red carpet at Newfields illuminated the premiere of “Full Court Press,” where stars from the documentary gathered Monday night.

All Indiana’s Amicia Ramsey spoke with the athletes and creators of the project, who all echoed the passion and determination it took behind the scenes.

Kiki Rice, the rising star from UCLA, shared her journey, emphasizing the need to remain grounded amidst the newfound attention.

“To stay grounded and not get lost…focus on school and basketball,” she said when she described what’s driving her success.

Speaking about the significance of the “Big Three” moniker, Rice reflected on the growth of women’s sports, saying, “It speaks volumes … a testament to all the incredible trailblazers.”

Ramsey also caught up with Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina’s powerhouse center, who shared her initial apprehensions about being in front of the camera.

“I don’t really like cameras,” Cardoso admitted, reflecting on her journey from fear to pride in sharing her story.

Coach Dawn Staley, a guiding force behind the scenes, highlighted the importance of storytelling in elevating women’s basketball. “It’s great…telling the stories of our players,” Staley said.

Peyton Manning, who partnered with ESPN for “Full Court Press,” reminisced about the series’ inception, emphasizing its role in amplifying diverse narratives.

“We promised…to give them the platform they deserve,” Manning affirmed, reflecting on the commitment to authentically portray the athletes’ journeys.