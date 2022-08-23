Golden Apple

Nominate a teacher for the Golden Apple Award

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is Indiana’s education station, and with kids going back to school, we’re back to celebrating some of central Indiana’s most outstanding teachers with our Golden Apple Award.

We’re looking for educators in central Indiana who go above and beyond, making a difference every day both in and out of their classrooms. Each month, the winning teacher is surprised with the Golden Apple Award and a video message from their students and fellow staff members

We want your help to find those teachers who deserve recognition. We encourage students, parents, and colleagues to nominate a teacher for their outstanding efforts in education.

To nominate a deserving teacher for next month’s Golden Apple Award, submit a detailed nomination on the Golden Apple nomination page that describes the nominee in 200 words or less.

All nominees must be employed K-12 teachers from one of the following counties:

Boone

Hamilton

Hancock

Hendricks

Johnson

Marion

Morgan

Shelby

The first winner of the 2022-2023 school year will be announced on Daybreak at the end of September

Click here to see some of the previous Golden Apple Award recipients.

Click here to see the class of 2021-2022 Grand Finale Special.