Colts Insider reveals what GM Chris Ballard should do in the draft

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are nearly on the clock.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, the 2024 NFL draft will begin, and the Colts own the No. 15 overall pick.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard has his hands full with this year’s draft, looking to build a strong roster around last year’s No. 4 overall selection quarterback Anthony Richardson.

News 8’s Colts Insider Kevin Bowen explained that Ballard’s job begins with building around the young quarterback.

“You have that foundational piece to the house now with Anthony Richardson,” Bowen said, “If you want a sustained run here, you’ve got to follow that up with big-time drafts.”

Bowen is the host of “The Wake Up Call with KB and Andy,” the weekday morning radio talk show on 93.5/107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis.

In his conversation with News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, Bowen spoke on what acquiring a weapon like former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers could mean for the Colts’ offensive-minded head coach Shane Steichen.

“Outstanding player,” Bowen said. “I was pretty in awe watching him play. What would get there is a guy that goes into a position group that doesn’t have a true No. 1 right now. You talk about what Dallas Clark meant to Peyton Manning, a very versatile tight end. (Bowers) dominated the best conference in college football, and I think Shane Steichen would be salivating at adding that sort of piece to Anthony Richardson’s weaponry moving forward.”

Bowen and AC then discussed the possibility of Chris Ballard moving away from his M.O. and trading up in the first round.

“I would (move up) because it is more about high-end quality now than it is quantity,” Bowen said. “You are bringing back all 22 starters on your football team, that is so rare. Now, it is time to get a little bit more dynamic at the top 5-10 spots on your rosters and I think Shane Steichen is a big fan (of Bowers). If you look at Steichen in Philly, Dallas Goedert was a great tight end. You talk about the final four teams in the NFL last year, all of them had high-level tight ends.”

Watch the video above to hear the full segment with Bowen, who even talks about how Richardson is progressing in the rehab of last season’s shoulder surgery.

The 2024 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday in Detroit with the entire first round. The second and third rounds will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, with rounds 4-7 taking place Saturday at noon.

