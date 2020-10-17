‘Gr8 Comeback’: Downtown Comics

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you visit East Market Street on Monument Circle, chances are you’ll run into Indiana’s largest comic book retailer, Downtown Comics.

But shop co-owner Doug Stephenson says after the COVID-19 pandemic, they still need support to keep their three locations alive, especially the downtown location. He says most downtown businesses are in the same boat.

“It’s been tough down here,” he said. “All of us down here, we just need people to come back and support us down here. Come shopping.”

Stephenson says even with their other two locations still in good shape, they need people to show up for them at the flagship store.

They say that store is where they get “both our name and our attitude.”

Watch the video to see some of what Downtown Comics has to offer.