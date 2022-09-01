Great Day TV

‘Great Day TV’: Saving and protecting butterflies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use.

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by the Weekend Gardener, Shannon Cagle.

Cagle talked about monarch butterflies and why it’s so important to protect them and their habitats. She also shared a few things she learned during a recent trip to meet a butterfly expert at the Indianapolis Zoo.

“We are concerned about monarch butterflies, the kind that migrates to warmer climates in Mexico and Central America. Not all monarch butterflies do that,” Cagle said. “The common monarch butterflies who live in the United States are not endangered. The migratory monarchs are the ones who have been ‘red-listed’ as endangered by conservation groups.”

Watch the full interview for more information, including tips on ways Hoosiers can build and preserve monarch habitats.