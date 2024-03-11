Ganadores del Oscar 2024: lista completa de ganadores por categoría
(CNN) — Ryan Gosling trajo el mejor “Kenergy”, John Cena lució su traje de cumpleaños y Jimmy Kimmel continuó su racha como presentador perfecto de los Oscar.
Y eso ni siquiera habla de los ganadores, como mejor película “Oppenheimer”, ganadora de siete premios, y “Poor Things”, que se quedó con cuatro estatuillas en la 96ª edición de los Premios de la Academia.
De cara a la noche, el drama histórico “Oppenheimer” lideró con 13 nominaciones, seguido por “Poor Things” y el drama de Martin Scorsese “Killers of the Flower Moon” con 11 y 10 nominaciones, respectivamente.
La ceremonia fue próspera para las dos películas más nominadas, pero no tanto para “Killers of the Flower Moon”, que no ganó ningún premio, y “Barbie”, que fue un gigante de taquilla pero solo obtuvo un triunfo en la categoría de mejor canción original.
Otros ganadores incluyeron a la favorita de la temporada de premios Da’Vine Joy Randolph (mejor actriz de reparto), el drama “The Zone of Interest” (mejor película internacional) y “The Boy and the Heron” (mejor película animada) estuvieron entre los otros ganadores.
Lea la lista completa de ganadoras a continuación.
Mejor película
- “American Fiction”
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “Barbie”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer” – GANADORES: Emma Thomas, Charles Roven y Christopher Nolan
- “Past Lives”
- “Poor Things”
- “Zone of Interest”
Mejor actor principal
- Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
- Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
- Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” – GANADOR
- Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
Mejor actriz principal
- Annette Bening, “Nyad”
- Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
- Emma Stone, “Poor Things” – GANADORA
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
- Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” – GANADOR
- Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
- Charles Melton, “May December”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
- America Ferrera, “Barbie”
- Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” – GANADORA
Mejor película internacional
- “The Teachers’ Lounge”, Germany
- “Io Capitano”, Italia
- “Perfect Days”, Japón
- “La sociedad de la nieve”, España
- “The Zone of Interest”, Reino Unido – GANADOR
Mejor corto documental
- “The ABCs of Book Banning”
- “The Barber of Little Rock”
- “Island In Between”
- “The Last Repair Shop” – GANADORES: Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers
- “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
Mejor documental
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
- “The Eternal Memory”
- “Four Daughters”
- “To Kill a Tiger”
- “20 Days in Mariupol” – GANADORES: Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner y Raney Aronson-Rath
Mejor canción original
- “The Fire Inside” de “Flamin’ Hot”
- “I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie”
- “It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony”
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie” – GANADORES: Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell
Mejor película animada
- “The Boy and the Heron” – GANADORES: Hayao Miyazaki y Toshio Suzuki
- “Elemental”
- “Nimona”
- “Robot Dreams”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Mejor guion adaptado
- “American Fiction” – GANADOR: Cord Jefferson
- “Barbie”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor guion original
- “Anatomy of a Fall” – GANADORES: Justine Triet y Arthur Harari
- “The Holdovers”
- “Maestro”
- “May December”
- “Past Lives”
Mejor director
- Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” – GANADOR
- Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
- Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor diseño de producción
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things” – GANADORES: diseño: James Price y Shona Heath; decoración: Zsuzsa Mihalek
Mejor fotografía
- “El Conde”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer” – GANADOR: Hoyte van Hoytema
- “Poor Things”
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things” – GANADORA: Holly Waddington
Mejor sonido
- “The Creator”
- “Maestro”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “The Zone of Interest” – GANADORES: Tarn Willers y Johnnie Burn
Mejor corto animado
- “Letter to a Pig”
- “Ninety-Five Senses”
- “Our Uniform”
- “Pachyderme”
- “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” – GANADORES: Mullins y Brad Booker
Mejor cortometraje
- “The After”
- “Invincible”
- “Knight of Fortune”
- “Red, White and Blue”
- “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” – GANADORES: Wes Anderson y Steven Rales
Mejor banda sonora
- “American Fiction”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer” – GANADOR: Ludwig Göransson
- “Poor Things”
Mejores efectos visuales
- “The Creator”
- “Godzilla Minus One” – GANADORES: Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi y Tatsuji Nojima
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
- “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Napoleon”
Mejor edición
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer” – GANADORA: Jennifer Lame
- “Poor Things”
Mejor maquillaje
- “Golda”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things” – GANADORES: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier y Josh Weston
- “Society of the Snow”
Michaela Springer de News 8 contribuyó a este informe.