Ganadores del Oscar 2024: lista completa de ganadores por categoría

(CNN) — Ryan Gosling trajo el mejor “Kenergy”, John Cena lució su traje de cumpleaños y Jimmy Kimmel continuó su racha como presentador perfecto de los Oscar.

Y eso ni siquiera habla de los ganadores, como mejor película “Oppenheimer”, ganadora de siete premios, y “Poor Things”, que se quedó con cuatro estatuillas en la 96ª edición de los Premios de la Academia.

De cara a la noche, el drama histórico “Oppenheimer” lideró con 13 nominaciones, seguido por “Poor Things” y el drama de Martin Scorsese “Killers of the Flower Moon” con 11 y 10 nominaciones, respectivamente.

La ceremonia fue próspera para las dos películas más nominadas, pero no tanto para “Killers of the Flower Moon”, que no ganó ningún premio, y “Barbie”, que fue un gigante de taquilla pero solo obtuvo un triunfo en la categoría de mejor canción original.

Otros ganadores incluyeron a la favorita de la temporada de premios Da’Vine Joy Randolph (mejor actriz de reparto), el drama “The Zone of Interest” (mejor película internacional) y “The Boy and the Heron” (mejor película animada) estuvieron entre los otros ganadores.

Lea la lista completa de ganadoras a continuación.

Mejor película

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer” – GANADORES: Emma Thomas, Charles Roven y Christopher Nolan

Emma Thomas, Charles Roven y Christopher Nolan “Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“Zone of Interest”

Mejor actor principal

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” – GANADOR

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Mejor actriz principal

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things” – GANADORA

Mejor actor de reparto

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” – GANADOR

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” – GANADORA

Mejor película internacional

“The Teachers’ Lounge”, Germany

“Io Capitano”, Italia

“Perfect Days”, Japón

“La sociedad de la nieve”, España

“The Zone of Interest”, Reino Unido – GANADOR

Mejor corto documental

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island In Between”

“The Last Repair Shop” – GANADORES: Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers

Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Mejor documental

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol” – GANADORES: Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner y Raney Aronson-Rath

Mejor canción original

“The Fire Inside” de “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie” – GANADORES: Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell

Mejor película animada

“The Boy and the Heron” – GANADORES: Hayao Miyazaki y Toshio Suzuki

Hayao Miyazaki y Toshio Suzuki “Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Mejor guion adaptado

“American Fiction” – GANADOR: Cord Jefferson

Cord Jefferson “Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Mejor guion original

“Anatomy of a Fall” – GANADORES: Justine Triet y Arthur Harari

Justine Triet y Arthur Harari “The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

Mejor director

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” – GANADOR

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor diseño de producción

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things” – GANADORES: diseño: James Price y Shona Heath; decoración: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Mejor fotografía

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer” – GANADOR : Hoyte van Hoytema

: Hoyte van Hoytema “Poor Things”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things” – GANADORA: Holly Waddington

Mejor sonido

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest” – GANADORES: Tarn Willers y Johnnie Burn

Mejor corto animado

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” – GANADORES: Mullins y Brad Booker

Mejor cortometraje

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” – GANADORES: Wes Anderson y Steven Rales

Mejor banda sonora

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer” – GANADOR: Ludwig Göransson

Ludwig Göransson “Poor Things”

Mejores efectos visuales

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One” – GANADORES: Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi y Tatsuji Nojima

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi y Tatsuji Nojima “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

Mejor edición

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer” – GANADORA: Jennifer Lame

Jennifer Lame “Poor Things”

Mejor maquillaje

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things” – GANADORES: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier y Josh Weston

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier y Josh Weston “Society of the Snow”

