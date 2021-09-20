Indy Style

App diagnoses what’s wrong with car without visiting repair shop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Meet the adorable, purse-sized car repair sensor that’s so simple just about anyone can easily figure it out and save people thousands of dollars in auto repair costs.

It’s called FIXD, and studies show that people actually prefer going to the dentist over the auto repair shop.

John Gattuso, FIXD Automotive’s chief executive officer and co-founder, joined “Indy Style” on Monday to share about how the business came about and how it can save people thousands of dollars in automotive costs.

Gattuso has always been a car guy. Growing up with a single mom, he was responsible for taking care of the family vehicle, and friends and family always knew they could count on Gattuso to help them fix their car. Out of his passion for helping others and understanding the inner workings of the automobile, Gattuso got the idea for FIXD while he was still a student at Georgia Tech.

FIXD is described an easy-to-use device with an app that actually tells you what’s wrong with your car without having to go to a repair shop. You can even clear the car’s alerts with it. FIXD says there is no other product on the market that offers such a user friendly, no-auto-knowledge-needed approach.

FIXD was born from the desire to bring transparency and peace of mind to a typically stressful experience and put everyday, non-car-savvy people back in the driver’s seat. From clearing your check engine light to helping you get your car to a million miles, FIXD says it makes every step of the car care journey as simple, stress-free and affordable as possible.



The company has been bootstrapped since its inception, and yet the company has sold over 2.7 million devices and grew by an insane 17,663% between 2016 and 2020.