WWE Summers Slam 2024 tickets on sale now

SummerSlam is back in Cleveland, Ohio, after 28 years, making it a highly anticipated event for wrestling fans.

It’s happening on Saturday, August 3, at the Cleveland Browns Stadium, with a packed schedule for the week.

Friday Night SmackDown kicks off the excitement at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on August 2, followed by various fan and community events leading up to and after SummerSlam.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 9, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.

It’s sure to be an unforgettable week for WWE fans, as Cleveland gears up to host this iconic event once again.