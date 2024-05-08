Mom Hint: Perfect gift for the new mom
Looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift? Check out these fantastic options:
Enjoy an easy Mother’s Day Meal with Tata Raasa:
- Royal Black Lentils – $4.99
- Rich Coconut Lentils – $4.99
- Regal Chickpea Tikka – $4.99
- Majestic Red Bean Curry – $4.99
- Tata Raasa offers a range of delicious, ready-to-eat Indian meals inspired by top hotels and restaurants in India.
- Crafted with authentic sauces, flavors, and spices.
- Made with clean ingredients and no artificial additives.
- Available for purchase at grocery stores and Amazon.
Perfect gift for the new mom with Elvie:
- Elvie Stride – $269.99
- A hands-free, hospital-grade electric breast pump for busy moms.
- Portable and lightweight design for convenience.
- Features the Elvie app for easy pump management.
- Can be obtained through insurance partnerships with medical suppliers.
- Available for purchase at www.elvie.com.
Get mom dressed her way with Stitch Fix:
- Gift card to Stitch Fix – prices start at $25
- Personalized styling service with expert stylists and data science.
- Helps moms discover confidence-boosting items that match their unique style and budget.
- Features dedicated M.O.M. (Milestones of Motherhood) Stylists.
- No subscription required, with free shipping and returns.
- Purchase a gift card online at www.stitchfix.com.