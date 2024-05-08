Search
Mom Hint: Perfect gift for the new mom

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift? Check out these fantastic options:

Enjoy an easy Mother’s Day Meal with Tata Raasa:

  • Royal Black Lentils – $4.99
  • Rich Coconut Lentils – $4.99
  • Regal Chickpea Tikka – $4.99
  • Majestic Red Bean Curry – $4.99
  • Tata Raasa offers a range of delicious, ready-to-eat Indian meals inspired by top hotels and restaurants in India.
  • Crafted with authentic sauces, flavors, and spices.
  • Made with clean ingredients and no artificial additives.
  • Available for purchase at grocery stores and Amazon.

Perfect gift for the new mom with Elvie:

  • Elvie Stride – $269.99
  • A hands-free, hospital-grade electric breast pump for busy moms.
  • Portable and lightweight design for convenience.
  • Features the Elvie app for easy pump management.
  • Can be obtained through insurance partnerships with medical suppliers.
  • Available for purchase at www.elvie.com.

Get mom dressed her way with Stitch Fix:

  • Gift card to Stitch Fix – prices start at $25
  • Personalized styling service with expert stylists and data science.
  • Helps moms discover confidence-boosting items that match their unique style and budget.
  • Features dedicated M.O.M. (Milestones of Motherhood) Stylists.
  • No subscription required, with free shipping and returns.
  • Purchase a gift card online at www.stitchfix.com.

