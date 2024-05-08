Mom Hint: Perfect gift for the new mom

Looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift? Check out these fantastic options:

Enjoy an easy Mother’s Day Meal with Tata Raasa:

Royal Black Lentils – $4.99

Rich Coconut Lentils – $4.99

Regal Chickpea Tikka – $4.99

Majestic Red Bean Curry – $4.99

Tata Raasa offers a range of delicious, ready-to-eat Indian meals inspired by top hotels and restaurants in India.

Crafted with authentic sauces, flavors, and spices.

Made with clean ingredients and no artificial additives.

Available for purchase at grocery stores and Amazon.

Perfect gift for the new mom with Elvie:

Elvie Stride – $269.99

A hands-free, hospital-grade electric breast pump for busy moms.

Portable and lightweight design for convenience.

Features the Elvie app for easy pump management.

Can be obtained through insurance partnerships with medical suppliers.

Available for purchase at www.elvie.com.

Get mom dressed her way with Stitch Fix: