Brighten Up Summer with Navel Oranges from Chile

“Orange” you glad you caught this segment today?! Well, even if you didn’t, we’re sharing it here!

In our kitchen today, Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley shares a few recipes that put a “twist” on your standard orange!

Did you know? Navel oranges are one of the most common varieties of sweet oranges. Usually seedless with thick pebbly skins, navel oranges provide numerous health benefits. They help to prevent kidney disease, reduce the risk of liver cancer, lower cholesterol, and help maintain blood pressure.

Chicken Strips with Chilean Orange Dipping Sauce

• 2 large eggs

• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

• 3/4 cup ground golden flaxseed

• 3/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

• 2 teaspoons zest from a fresh Chilean lemon

• 2 teaspoons onion powder

• 2 teaspoons garlic powder

• 1 teaspoon yellow mustard powder (optional)

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut into 2-3 inch pieces

Orange Sauce:

• 1 fresh Chilean orange zested and juiced – about 1/2 cup (use more juice if necessary for flavor)

• 1/2 cup coconut milk

• 2 tablespoons Thai sweet chili sauce

• 2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger

• 2 tablespoons honey

• 2 teaspoons cornstarch

Preheat oven to 400°F. In a medium sized bowl, lightly beat egg and stir in butter. In a separate bowl, combine flax, parmesan, lemon zest, onion powder, garlic powder, mustard powder, salt and black pepper. Lightly salt chicken, then dip each piece of chicken in the egg mixture, letting excess drip off, and then roll in flax mixture until coated. Place chicken about 1-inch apart on a parchment or silicon lined baking sheet and cook for 15-20 minutes, flipping once halfway, or until cooked through. Meanwhile, place orange juice and zest, coconut milk, chili sauce, ginger and honey in a saucepan and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir together cornstarch with 1 tablespoon water and stir into orange mixture. Continue to simmer until slightly thickened. Serve nuggets with dipping sauce.

Stress Less Smoothie

1 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1 frozen banana

1 carrot, cut into chunks

1 navel orange

3/4 cup unsweetened vanilla coconut milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Blend all ingredients on high until smooth. Add ice and pulse for a thicker smoothie. Enjoy!

For more yummy recipes, visit AnnessaRD.com or FruitsFromChile.com.