Celebrate International Coffee Day with these creations from Plat 99

Get your coffee taste buds a brewin’!

Chef Eli Laidlaw from Plat 99 is in our kitchen to make us not one, but TWO tasty coffee drinks that are simply full of deliciousness!



“The Oregon Trail S’mores” is a unique creation served in the art-forward lounge, Plat 99, located in The Alexander hotel in Indianapolis. A warm coffee-based drink with house-made chocolate sauce, espresso and steamed milk topped with toasted marshmallows, graham crackers and, even more house-made chocolate. The most Instagram-able, “Donut Latte” another menu favorite, with made-from-scratch donuts as a garnish.

Originally a design-forward bar, with 99 signature, custom-made lanterns as a namesake feature, Plat 99 just opened a.m. service with a robust lineup of traditional and signature coffee beverages alike in partnership with local roaster, Tinker Coffee Co.

Smores Latte-

1 oz Chocolate sauce

2 oz Espresso

5 oz Steamed milk (with enough foam to hold the garnishes)

Graham crackers

Mini marshmallows

More chocolate for the drizzle

Pull your espresso shot directly into your cup, add the chocolate sauce, froth your milk (your choice of kinds!) and pour directly into your espresso, enough to just come up to the rim.

Sprinkle the top of the foam with some of the crushed-up graham crackers

Next top with the mini marshmallows

Next is the fun part, using a blowtorch or small handheld torch of sorts, burn the marshmallows to your liking

Finish with a drizzle of the chocolate sauce and a few more graham crackers and enjoy!

Chocolate sauce-

½ c Unsweetened cocoa powder

1 Cup sugar

1/8 t Salt

½ c Cold water

1 ½ t Vanilla

In a saucepan, whisk together the cocoa and sugar until there are no lumps, add the salt and water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and whisk constantly until the mixture has thickened slightly and is smooth. Pass through a strainer to catch any leftover lumps. Cool to room temperature.

Doughnut milk-

½ Gallon milk- your choice (we use 2%)

6 Doughnuts (we use house made cake donuts, but you can use your favorite local donut!)

Let the donuts soak in the milk for 2-3 hours or overnight.

Strain out the donuts, lightly pressing on the solids to pull out any extra flavor.

Reserve in the fridge for use.

Doughnut milk latte-

2 oz Espresso

5 oz Doughnut milk

½ Doughnut for garnish

Pull your shot of espresso directly into your cup.

Heat and foam your donut milk, very frothy!

Pour the doughnut milk directly into your espresso, using a spoon to hold back some of the foam.

Top with as much of the remaining foam as you like, finish with half of the doughnut on the side of the cup.

To learn more, visit www.thealexander.com/dining/plat-99.