Indiana marks 20 years since 9/11 with memorial rededication

The Indiana War Memorials Commission is celebrating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a re-dedication ceremony happening on Saturday, September 11 at 2 p.m. Brigadier General J. Stewart Goodwin, executive director of Indiana War Memorials Commission, joined us today to share more details about the ceremony and the story of how it came to be.

The ceremony is taking place at 421 West Ohio St.

There’s free parking for participants at the parking garage located at 220 North Senate Ave. from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Goodwin says they have extended the memorial footprint, planted a Survivor Tree from the World Trade Center, installed an 800 lb. piece of limestone from the Pentagon, added state and federal flag poles, and installed recognition of LTG Timothy Maude US Army who was the senior military casualty on 911 who grew up in Indianapolis. The Governor will also speak at the event.

For more from the Indiana War Memorial visit, in.gov/iwm and twitter.com/indwarmemorials.