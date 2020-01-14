Indy Singer/Songwriter Ryan M. Brewer partners with Concerts for a Cause

Teaming up… for good.

Indy Singer/Songwriter Ryan M. Brewer is teaming up with Concerts for a Cause to help Hoosiers in need. Bruce Kidd, Co-Founder, Concerts for a Cause, explains more about the mission and how YOU can be a part of it!

• About the benefiting nonprofit: Little Red Door Cancer Agency

o Ticket sales benefit Camp Little Red Door

o Littlereddoor.org/camp for more information on Camp LRD.

Event details:

• Saturday, January 25 from 6-9:30 p.m at Lucas Estate (1143 W 116th St, Carmel, IN)

• For $100, your ticket will include

o Food and drinks

o Opening concert with Indy’s Ryan M. Brewer

o Special guest performer, National Recording Artist Willy Porter

o PLUS all proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Camp Little Red Door

o Buy tickets and find more info here: https://www.indyconcertsforacause.org/buy-tickets/little-red-door

Social/Website(s):

• CFAC: www.IndyConcertsForACause.org or @IndyConcertsForACause on Facebook

• Ryan: www.RyanMBrewer.com and @RyanMBrewer

• Little Red Door: www.littlereddoor.org or @LittleRedDoorCancerAgency on Facebook

