Indy Singer/Songwriter Ryan M. Brewer partners with Concerts for a Cause

by: Amber Hankins
Teaming up… for good.

Indy Singer/Songwriter Ryan M. Brewer is teaming up with Concerts for a Cause to help Hoosiers in need. Bruce Kidd, Co-Founder, Concerts for a Cause, explains more about the mission and how YOU can be a part of it!

• About the benefiting nonprofit: Little Red Door Cancer Agency
o Ticket sales benefit Camp Little Red Door
o Littlereddoor.org/camp for more information on Camp LRD.

Event details:
• Saturday, January 25 from 6-9:30 p.m at Lucas Estate (1143 W 116th St, Carmel, IN)
• For $100, your ticket will include
o Food and drinks
o Opening concert with Indy’s Ryan M. Brewer
o Special guest performer, National Recording Artist Willy Porter
o PLUS all proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Camp Little Red Door
o Buy tickets and find more info here: https://www.indyconcertsforacause.org/buy-tickets/little-red-door

Social/Website(s):
• CFAC: www.IndyConcertsForACause.org or @IndyConcertsForACause on Facebook
• Ryan: www.RyanMBrewer.com and @RyanMBrewer
• Little Red Door: www.littlereddoor.org or @LittleRedDoorCancerAgency on Facebook
• Buy tickets: https://www.indyconcertsforacause.org/buy-tickets/little-red-door

