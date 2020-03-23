Maintain your yard NOW to save money later, even during COVID-19

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, property maintenance may still need to be a priority for you – and for good reason!

Matt Green, Green’s Lawncare & Property Services, say it costs a lot more in the long run to leave it and then come back and do a big clean up, as opposed to maintaining it, even during the pandemic. He says cleaning up the property and keeping the grass mowed, helps keep critters, insects, etc from burrowing under leaf piles, unkept mulch beds and the tall grass, which also helps keep mosquitos down, too.

Here’s Matt with the precautions his team is taking, and what YOU can do to stay safe.

• We are taking precautions.

o No more than 2 people in a truck at any time.

o We try not to share any tools while on the job site.

o If a crew member is sick or family members that are sick, they are to stay home to prevent the spread.

• We are looking to add mowing customers!

We make payment easy by automating payment for service via a credit card. No need to write checks and pass germs.

