Indy Style

The Produce Moms: Tropical avocado cake, tropical fruit dessert board, apple recipes

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

It’s holiday time, and Lori Taylor of The Produce Moms wants to make sure you’re ready with some delicious holiday recipes!

Tropical Fruit for the Holidays

Apples for the Holidays

For more information visit, TheProduceMoms.com.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Department of Ed honors distinguished schools

News /

New Foundland Dogs haul Christmas trees at Dull’s Tree Farm

Indy Style /

Smart home gift ideas for an upgraded life

Indy Style /

Patty Spitler reviews ‘Being the Ricardos,’ ‘West Side Story’

News /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.