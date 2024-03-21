Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

myIPS school board meeting from March 2024

The logo for Indianapolis Public Schools. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Community Link: React: Unleashing possibilities...
Community Link /
DuJuan McCoy named 2024 Indiana...
Business /
How to determine if you...
Community /
Community Link: Girl Scouts of...
Community Link /
Historical marker dedication ceremony for...
Local News /
Community Link: The Mind Trust
Community Link /
News 8 reporters join students...
All Indiana /
Singing, dancing and more at...
Focused on Family and Community /