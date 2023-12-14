Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

myIPS school board meeting from December 2023

The logo for Indianapolis Public Schools. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

8 Community Calendar picks: Things...
Local News /
WISH-TV’s Multicultural Media Producing Program...
Focused on Family and Community /
1,700 attend Governor’s Luncheon for...
Focused on Family and Community /
myIPS school board meeting from...
IPS Board Meetings /
Indianapolis ranks high on Condé...
Local News /
8 Community Calendar picks: Things...
Local News /
New journalism venture Mirror Indy...
I-Team 8 /
WISH-TV promotes Talor Bassett as...
Focused on Family and Community /