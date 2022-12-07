Kid-ing with Kayla

Reel Tok features Lindsey Gurk’s skits, songs and style

by: Kayla Sullivan
Reel Tok with Kayla: Lindsey Gurk is a mom of two young children and internet famous for her comical impressions of them.

@lindseygurk

All this happened yesterday before 2pm. She’s figured out how to get through every gate and lock. 😳 #toddlermom #toddlermomlife #momhumor #parenthood #momcomedy #fyp

♬ original sound – Lindsey Gurk

Gurk has more than 2 million followers on TikTok and nearly 700,000 on Instagram.

Her brand includes style, songs and skits about motherhood.

@lindseygurk

Couldn’t decide which one to share, so I’m sharing both. Then I’ll probably just take both down tomorrow 🤦🏻‍♀️😆#momssupportingmoms #momsoftiktok #toddlermom #motherhood #parodysong

♬ original sound – Lindsey Gurk

Like many popular creators, Gurk monetizes her platform. She sells merchandise featuring the saying “Get your pink back” it is meant to encourage mothers to find themselves again. When flamingo’s are taking care of their young, they often lose their pink coloring but they get it back.

@lindseygurk

GET YOUR PINK BACK!!! 11/11/22 🦩 12pm EST – You all really have no idea the impact you’ve had on my life. I hope these pieces serve as a reminder of your strength and all the good that’s to come. 🥹❤️ #momsoftiktok #motherhood #postpartumjourney #getyourpinkback

♬ Here Comes the Sun – Relaxing Instrumental Music

If you want to purchase Gurk’s merchandise, click here.

For more Reel Tok and Kid-ing with Kayla click here or follow her on Facebook!

