Kid-ing with Kayla

Reel Tok features Lindsey Gurk’s skits, songs and style

Reel Tok with Kayla: Lindsey Gurk is a mom of two young children and internet famous for her comical impressions of them.

Gurk has more than 2 million followers on TikTok and nearly 700,000 on Instagram.

Her brand includes style, songs and skits about motherhood.

Like many popular creators, Gurk monetizes her platform. She sells merchandise featuring the saying “Get your pink back” it is meant to encourage mothers to find themselves again. When flamingo’s are taking care of their young, they often lose their pink coloring but they get it back.

