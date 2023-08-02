Back-to-school breakfast ideas with Tara Rochford

Today, we’re introducing Tara Rochford, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Cookbook Author, and Healthy Living Blogger at Tara Rochford Nutrition. Today, she shares some fantastic Back to School Breakfast ideas that are not only delicious but also provide the essential nutrients to fuel your little ones for a day of learning. These breakfasts can be prepped ahead of time, making your mornings smoother and helping everyone make it out the door on time. Tara emphasizes the importance of including a combination of food groups in meals to keep the body fuller for longer and maintain stable blood sugar levels, which is beneficial for both children and adults. The demo recipes she presents, such as the Healthy Breakfast Casserole and Berry Oatmeal Breakfast Bake, incorporate a variety of food groups, ensuring a balanced and nutritious start to the day.

The first demo recipe is for a scrumptious Healthy Breakfast Casserole. Packed with nutritious ingredients, this dish is a great option for a make-ahead breakfast. The casserole includes spinach, shredded hash browns, cooked turkey, and eggs, providing a perfect blend of produce, carbohydrates, protein, and fats. Tara guides viewers on how to assemble and prepare the casserole, offering the flexibility to either bake it immediately or refrigerate it until needed. Once baked, it results in a delicious and filling breakfast that the whole family can enjoy.

The second segment features a Berry Oatmeal Breakfast Bake, a favorite in Tara’s household. This delightful dish combines the goodness of berries, whole-grain oats, eggs, nut butter, and chia seeds, delivering a powerhouse of nutrients. The ripe bananas add natural sweetness, while the berries bring a burst of antioxidants. With simple instructions and minimal preparation time, this oatmeal bake is a fantastic option for a wholesome breakfast that will keep everyone energized and satisfied throughout the morning.

With Tara Rochford’s nutritious and delicious Back to School Breakfast ideas, parents can rest assured that their kids will start the day on the right foot, with the energy and focus needed to excel at school. These easy-to-prepare recipes are not only kid-friendly but also cater to the entire family’s nutritional needs, making mornings a breeze for busy parents and ensuring everyone is fueled for a successful day ahead.

(WISH Photo)

Healthy Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

5 oz container of spinach

3 cups frozen shredded hash browns

1 lb cooked turkey, chicken, or plant-based breakfast sausage

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

7 large eggs

16 oz cottage cheese

1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

1. You can prep all of this ahead and put in a 9×13 baking dish, covered in the fridge until ready to put in the oven.

2. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Coat the bottom of a 9×13 baking dish with 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil.

3. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large pan over medium-low heat. Add the spinach and season with salt and pepper. Cook until completely wilted down.

4. Spread the frozen shredded hash browns in the bottom of the prepared baking dish.

5. Sprinkle the cooked breakfast sausage and cooked spinach over the frozen hash browns in an even layer.

6. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs and the cottage cheese together. Then mix in the cheddar cheese. Pour this mixture over the hash browns, sausage and spinach.

7. At this point you can either cover this uncooked casserole and place in the fridge, or you can place it in the preheated oven and bake for 45 minutes, or until the mixture is firm in the center and the edges are golden brown.

Berry Oatmeal Breakfast Bake

This Berry Oatmeal Breakfast Bake is an absolute favorite in our house! You hit the produce category with the antioxidant-rich berries, we get carbohydrates from whole grain oats as well as the berries, protein comes from the egg and nut butter mixed in, and the nut butter and chia seeds give us healthy fats.

Demo Recipe: Berry Oatmeal Breakfast Bake (recipe here)

Ingredients:

2 medium to large ripe bananas

2 large eggs

⅓ cup creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons maple syrup, optional

1 cup milk, any kind

1 tablespoon avocado oil

¼ cup applesauce

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups rolled oats

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 tablespoon hemp seeds

1 cup fresh or frozen berries

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray an 8×8 baking dish with cooking oil spray.

2. In a large bowl, smash the bananas. Then, add the remaining ingredients (minus the berries) and thoroughly combine.

3. Mix the berries into the oat mixture and pour into the prepared baking dish.

4. Bake 40-45 minutes or until golden brown.

5. Serve warm, or allow to cool thoroughly before storing for use later in the week.