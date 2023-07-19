Breakfast tips with Firefighter Tim

Tim Griffin, a dedicated firefighter from the Carmel Fire Department, joined us to showcase his culinary skills. Today, he’s preparing a delectable treat using almond flour and oats—his triple-berry breakfast bread. The enticing aroma fills the air as he expertly mixes the ingredients, creating a delightful combination of flavors. Griffin also surprised us with a scrumptious cookie, though the exact recipe remains a tantalizing mystery. As we eagerly await the final results, it’s clear that Tim’s passion for saving lives extends beyond his heroic role as a firefighter—his love for cooking and creating delicious dishes shines through as well.

(WISH Photos)

Triple berry, almond flour, and Greek yogurt breakfast bread

1.5 cups of Almond flour

﻿1/2 cup rolled oats

3 tablespoons Flaxseed meal

﻿﻿1/2 teaspoon baking.powder

﻿﻿1/2 teaspoon baking soda

﻿﻿1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

﻿﻿1/8 teaspoon salt

﻿﻿1 cup mixed berries fresh or frozen

1 teaspoon stevia

Wet ingredients:

﻿﻿1 mashed banana

﻿﻿2 large eggs

﻿﻿1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

﻿﻿1 teaspoon vanilla extract

﻿﻿1/3cup plain, unsweetened almond milk

﻿﻿1/3 cup maple syrup or honey

mix all dry ingredients then wet then placed in an 8 x 8 cake sheet and cook for 45 minutes in a preheated oven at 350° degrees

Peanut butter chocolate cookie

Ingredients

1 cup peanut butter (I used creamy)

2 tablespoon maple syrup

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 tablespoon chocolate power pancake mix

2 tablespoon ground flaxseed

Mix all ingredients into a bowl then scoop out 1-inch balls onto greased or parchment paper cookie sheet and press with fork and crossing pattern. Cook for ten minutes at 350°.