Breakfast tips with Firefighter Tim
Tim Griffin, a dedicated firefighter from the Carmel Fire Department, joined us to showcase his culinary skills. Today, he’s preparing a delectable treat using almond flour and oats—his triple-berry breakfast bread. The enticing aroma fills the air as he expertly mixes the ingredients, creating a delightful combination of flavors. Griffin also surprised us with a scrumptious cookie, though the exact recipe remains a tantalizing mystery. As we eagerly await the final results, it’s clear that Tim’s passion for saving lives extends beyond his heroic role as a firefighter—his love for cooking and creating delicious dishes shines through as well.
Triple berry, almond flour, and Greek yogurt breakfast bread
- 1.5 cups of Almond flour
- 1/2 cup rolled oats
- 3 tablespoons Flaxseed meal
- 1/2 teaspoon baking.powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup mixed berries fresh or frozen
- 1 teaspoon stevia
Wet ingredients:
- 1 mashed banana
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/3cup plain, unsweetened almond milk
- 1/3 cup maple syrup or honey
mix all dry ingredients then wet then placed in an 8 x 8 cake sheet and cook for 45 minutes in a preheated oven at 350° degrees
Peanut butter chocolate cookie
Ingredients
1 cup peanut butter (I used creamy)
2 tablespoon maple syrup
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 tablespoon chocolate power pancake mix
2 tablespoon ground flaxseed
Mix all ingredients into a bowl then scoop out 1-inch balls onto greased or parchment paper cookie sheet and press with fork and crossing pattern. Cook for ten minutes at 350°.