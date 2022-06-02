Life.Style.Live!

Chef Kevin Gillespie prepares seasonal recipes with Wisconsin Cheese

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

June is National Dairy Month, and it’s the perfect occasion to try new dishes that feature dairy. Celebrity Chef and Cookbook author Kevin Gillespie joined us today to feature several seasonal recipes. Gillespie is also a current finalist for the James Beard Award for Best Restauranteur in America!

Many chefs use cheese as a key ingredient in seasonal recipes like salads or desserts. Selecting the right quality cheese is so important when elevating your homemade dishes.

For more information on Wisconsin Cheese and their partnership with Kevin Gillespie, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

LeBron James is now a billionaire

Entertainment /

Biden to deliver speech on guns

Politics /

Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls

National /

Ukraine facing grinding campaign as it waits for weapons

International /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.