‘On the Aisle’: Tom Alvarez talks upcoming shows in Carmel, Indianapolis

On the Aisle: The Wizard of Oz

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Life. Style. Live!” arts critic Tom Alvarez on Tuesday shared his recommendations for upcoming cultural events in the Indianapolis area.

Alvarez’s selections encompass a variety of performances, including a tribute by Michael Feinstein to Tony Bennett, a classical music concert by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, and a performance of “Wizard of Oz” at the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre.

“My picks include some really famous people, also some great classical music, and an iconic musical,” Alvarez said.

Feinstein, a renowned entertainer and the artistic director of the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, will present a one-night-only performance on May 17. He will be accompanied by the Carnegie Hall Band to celebrate Bennett’s timeless classics.

“He’s like consummate, so you want to check that out,” Alvarez said.

He also talked about a musical performance coming to downtown Indianapolis.

“The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will perform a selection of beloved songs at the Hilbert Circle Theatre, offering an opportunity for classical music enthusiasts to enjoy the works of great composers,” Alvarez said.

Finally, he says, the musical adaptation of “Wizard of Oz” at the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre promises to transport audiences to the enchanting world of Oz, providing a nostalgic and magical experience. “This is a timeless classic. I’m sure you’ve seen the movie.”

In addition, Alvarez said, the upcoming episode of his podcast will feature Chris Williams, the chief executive officer of the American Pianists Association.