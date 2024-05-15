Niemann Harvest Market opens in Carmel

Niemann Harvest Market is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its inaugural Indiana location, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to connecting customers with local food producers and artisans.

Located at 2140 E. 116th Street, Carmel, Ind. 46032, the store will officially open its doors on Wednesday, May 15, at 6 a.m., with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for noon on the same day.

Niemann Harvest Market will showcase a plethora of Hoosier-made products throughout its aisles.

Managed by industry specialists, each department within the market offers a distinctive experience, including the expertise of one of Indiana’s ten certified cheesemongers.

The store features an array of amenities, from a restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner to a bar, a farmstand treat shop, and a coffee bar.

Niemann Harvest Market sets itself apart by providing unique services such as on-demand fish and meat preparation, vegetable chopping and spiralizing, and the opportunity for customers to create their own peanut butter and granola.

Visitors can also enjoy locally and nationally sourced kombucha on tap, adding to the market’s vibrant atmosphere.