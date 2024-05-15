Indy Eleven hosts annual ‘Racing Indy Night’

Upcoming highlights from Indy Eleven promise an exhilarating lineup of events for soccer fans and community supporters.

Ian Gilmour, Director of Video and Content Production for Indy Eleven, joined us Wednesday morning to share more information about what fans can expect this year!

This Saturday, May 18, 2024, marks Hometown Heroes Night at Carroll Stadium, where Indy Eleven will pay tribute to military personnel, first responders, and other local heroes who make significant contributions to the community.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their heroes along to join in the recognition during the match against Hartford Athletic at 7 p.m.

Following on Monday, May 20, the reigning USL W League Champions will host their home opener against Kings Hammer FC at the Grand Park Events Center.

Fans can join in the celebration of Champions Night and even have the opportunity to take photos with the prestigious USL W League trophy.

As the excitement continues, mark your calendars for Racing Indy Night on Saturday, May 25, as Indy Eleven gears up to take on Phoenix Rising FC at Carroll Stadium.

With a vibrant promotional schedule and season tickets now available, Indy Eleven ensures an action-packed season ahead.