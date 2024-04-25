Connor Prairie presents folk music celebration

Let’s take a step back in time and enjoy folk music at Harmonic History: A Celebration of Folk Music.

On April 27th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Prairietown welcomes the Arrowoods, a talented family of musicians from North Carolina, as they join their cousins, the Bakers.

Throughout the day, guests can enjoy a variety of activities and demonstrations that highlight the diverse traditions and cultural influences woven into the fabric of folk music.

From interactive workshops to performances, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Harmonic History offers a unique opportunity for visitors to not only experience the magic of folk music, while also enjoying time spent with family, friends, and the community!

Admission to this event is free with general admission, ensuring that everyone can join in the festivities and make memories that will last a lifetime.