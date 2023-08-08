Disney World Hotel Rule: Is this really a thing?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – I’ll be honest. The thought of Disney overwhelms me.

I follow an influencer on Instagram who put together a 200-page guide for moms planning for Disney. 200 pages! What? If it takes me having to read 200 pages to plan for Disney, I don’t want to go.

Can we just keep it simple? Why does it have to be so much?

From the food, to the outfits, the resorts, all of it. It’s like some secret underground system that you need to be an expert at.

I’m certainly not. You can call me a rookie.

Apparently though, there are quite a few things you can do in Disney World without having to actually stay on the property!

Here are a few of them:

Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Outside the four main parks, there are dozens of hotels, two water parks, Disney Springs, golf courses, mini golf courses, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, and more.

As far as fun activities? Plenty! At Disney World resorts, you’ll see everything from painting classes to campfires to movie nights and drink tastings.

Activities at the Contemporary

You can pay to do the Sangria University at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, pick up the free hidden Mickey hunt at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, or sign up for the Wilderness Back Trail Adventure at Disney’s Fort Wilderness without having reservations for any of those hotel spots.

Sangria University at Coronado Springs

For low-key fun, check out the nightly campfires at the resorts where you can make s’mores! The Disney hotels also offer Movies Under the Stars most nights with Disney classics playing on large screens outdoors.

Movie Under the Stars and Activities at Caribbean Beach

Stop by the main building of the hotel to see the lists for offerings during that particular week.

So, this is what I know. What I’m told. It’s not much, but it’s something.

And I’ve decided, come November, we’re going! My family is taking the plunge and headed to the “world’s happiest place” to take, what I’m told, will be our most “magical vacation ever!”

And if you’re wondering, no, I’m not reading that 200-page guide to get me there.

No matter HOW detailed it claims to be.