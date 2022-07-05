Life.Style.Live!

Do YOU have DRY EYES? A local Optometrist shares the symptoms and treatment options

Did you know July is Dry Eye Awareness Month?

It’s estimated 30 million Americans suffer from dry eyes, many undiagnosed. In addition to a “burning” feeling, symptoms for dry eyes can include grittiness, fluctuated vision, or even an inability to comfortably wear your contact lenses. If left untreated, dry eyes can have a negative effect on your vision and quality of life. There are highly effective treatment options beyond artificial tears that are now available to help patients with their dry eyes.

Amber Hankins sits down with Center for Sight’s Dr. Austin Lifferth OD FAAO (Diplomate Glaucoma) AAO Consultative Optometrist to learn more.

