34th Annual Earth Day Indiana Festival 2024

Come join the fun at the 2024 Earth Day Indiana Festival on Saturday, June 1st, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

It’s all happening at Garfield Park, just south of downtown Indianapolis.

With over 110 exhibitors, live music, food trucks, and even a beer garden, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Best of all, this family-friendly event is completely FREE!

Instead of dealing with downtown traffic, why not take IndyGo?

Whether you’re walking or biking, IndyGo has got you covered.

If you choose to bike and bus to Garfield Park, they’ll even watch your bike for free at their Pedal and Park area while you explore the festival or other downtown activities. Just make sure to return by 5:00 p.m.

There’s a Beer Garden featuring Garfield Park Brewery as the official Beer Sponsor for the grown-ups.

Remember, you must be 21 or older to enter the Beer Garden area.

So mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this exciting day of celebration and sustainability!