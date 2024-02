Easy & Tasty with Chef Charles: Chicken Chilaquiles with Queso Fresco

Joining us today is the one and only Chef Charles! He’s known for making meals that are not only easy but tasty!

Today’s theme is “A Little Spice is Nice.”

He made Chicken Chilaquiles with Queso Fresco and Roasted Tomato Salsa.

Want to learn how you can create these meals in your kitchen? Be sure to take a look at the full interview above!