Life.Style.Live!

Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: IndyCar Ministry provides spiritual support for race teams

Behind the scenes, IndyCar Ministry continues to serve those within the IndyCar community through prayer, counseling, encouragement and much more during this special time. This May, they’ve created a new initiative dubbed the ‘Month of Ministry’ which will be alive and present.

Chuck Lessick, chaplain of Indycar Ministry, joined us Wednesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share more about their ministry and working with IndyCar.

About IndyCar Ministry according to their website:

IndyCar Ministry began when IndyCar (formerly Indy Racing league) was founded in 1996, and we are dedicated servants providing spiritual support and counseling to IndyCar Series and IndyCar’s Road to Indy drivers, teams, officials and staff both on and off the track. We support the paddock with prayers and encouragement as well as support in time of crisis.

IndyCar Ministry is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit, non-denominational organization, and we are blessed to be supported by the donations we receive from the racing community and our great partners. (Our financial records are available for review at any time by contacting our office. We desire to be good stewards of the blessings we are given.)

For more information, visit indycarministry.org or search IndyCar Ministry on all Social Media Channels and tune-in to YouTube ever Wednesday for a new encouraging video!