Life.Style.Live!

How to manage seasonal allergies with Family Allergy & Asthma

If you’ve had sinus congestion, itchy watery eyes, or excessive sneezing, you may be suffering from seasonal allergies. Today Anita Sivam, DO, Board-Certified Allergist at Family Allergy & Asthma, gave us the rundown on managing seasonal allergies!

Sivam says the most common allergies at this time of year are tree and grass pollen. As far as managing allergies, avoiding triggers is the best method, but that’s not always possible when allergens are in the air. Medications can help manage symptoms, and if medications aren’t enough, then allergy shots may be the best option as they address the source of your allergies.

Getting tested to understand what you’re allergic to is the first step to knowing what to avoid. At Family Allergy & Asthma, you will leave your first appointment knowing what you are allergic to and with a custom treatment plan. Luckily, the practice has five locations in the Indianapolis area!

You can learn more and book an appointment here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY FAMILY ALLERGY & ASTHMA.