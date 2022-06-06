Life.Style.Live!

Indy’s annual Strawberry Festival will return to Monument Circle

by: Tierra Carpenter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 56th annual Christ Church Cathedral Women’s Strawberry Festival will take over Monument Circle on Thursday as the church returns to its regular June programming for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homemade strawberry shortcakes will be available from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or until supplies run out!

This event is a great way to enjoy a much-loved summer treat on Monument Circle with your family or friends and know that your orders support local organizations doing critical work in our community.

Sarah McFetridge, co-chair of the Indy Strawberry Festival, and Elise Shrock, director of communications at Christ Church Cathedral, on Monday joined “Life. Style. Live!” to share a taste of their popular “The Works” dish, which includes one of their handmade shortcakes, strawberries, vanilla ice cream and whipped topping, all which costs $8.

The proceeds will go right back into the community through their grant program that has provided funding to dozens upon dozens of organizations over the years who support families across Central Indiana.

Cathedral Women and volunteers have baked more than 10,000 shortcakes for the event and will go through over 4 tons of strawberries.

