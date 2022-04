Life.Style.Live!

Just Love Coffee Cafe – Carmel cooks WOmlettes or waffle omelettes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Erika Steele, the co-owner of Just Love Coffee in Carmel joined us in the kitchen on Life.Style.Live! She cooked us a spinach feta WOmelette, or a waffle omelette!

The coffee shop also serves lunch, and Steele made us a Jive turkey wrap. And of course, we can’t forget about the coffee! She served an Irish coffee and a Frappe.

For more information on Just Love Coffee Cafe, click here.