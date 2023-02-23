Life.Style.Live!

McDonald’s celebrates Black History Makers of Today

McDonald’s is awarding $1,000 to 16 high school seniors from throughout Greater Indiana and Southwest Michigan, and two student award winners joined us today!

McDonald’s Black History Makers of Today Award Winner Nia Dooley is a senior at Lawrence Central High School. She was joined by McDonald’s Owner / Operator Rahi Moalikyar.

We also spoke with McDonald’s Black History Makers of Today Award Winner Oyinkansola “Mary” Osiwoga. She is a senior at Ben Davis High School and is also enrolled in the Indy Urban League Project Ready Program. She was joined by Cierra Hill, the Project Ready Coordinator for Ben Davis High School.

McDonald’s has been a global leader in attracting, retaining and growing Black ownership within the community, and they have 11 Black owner/operators in Greater Indiana and Southwest Michigan.

For more information about the program connect with the Greater Indiana McDonald’s community on Facebook.

