Mighty Dog Roofing offering 10% off re-roofs for Veterans

Don’t put your roof off any longer

At Mighty Dog Roofing, they believe it’s never too late to address your roofing needs in 2023.

Whether you require repairs or a complete roof replacement, their highly skilled and OSHA-certified roofing crews show up to deliver integrity, cleanliness, and craftsmanship with every project.

To show their appreciation for Veterans, they’re offering a 10% discount on re-roofs during Veteran’s “Month.”

This company takes pride in top-notch communication, on-time service, cleanliness, and integrity.

Their state-of-the-art equipment ensures your home remains clean and safe during construction.

Their Mighty Warranty Plus Watchdog Maintenance Program provides peace of mind for years to come.

Trust Mighty Dog Roofing to care for your home, we assure you, that you’ll be in great hands!