Mixologist Brett Butler mixes up ‘Naptown Negroni,’ ‘The Alcomist’s Aviation’ cocktails

In honor of Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria being in the “Life.Style.Live!” kitchen this morning Brett Butler, Alcomy LLC. mixologist and owner, mixed up his own version of the classic Italian “Negroni” cocktail. He calls his version, “The Naptown Negroni.” He also prepared “The Alcomist’s Aviation.”

“Naptown Negroni”

Ingredients:

1 oz. Off Hours Bourbon

1 oz. Hard Truth Hills Gin

.5 oz. La Boite American Amaro

.5 oz. Thai-chile infused Aperol

1 oz. Dolin Sweet Vermouth

Directions:

Build the entire drink over a large ice cube in a double-old fashioned glass. Stir for approximately 15-20 seconds. Garnish with a mozzarella caprese skewer drizzled with Artisano’s pineapple white balsamic vinegar.

“The Alcomist’s Aviation”

Ingredients:

2 oz. Lavender and Butterfly Pea Flower infused Aviation gin

.75 oz. Rothman and Winter Creme de Violette

.75 oz. Luxardo Maraschino liqueur

.50 oz. Lemon juice

Bsp Simple syrup

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for about 20 seconds until well chilled. Stain into a coupe or Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with a Luxardo cherry and fresh lavender sprig.

Alcomy LLC. is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. They infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space. It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”

Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.

Alcomy Elixirs can be purchased at the Carmel and Fishers Summer Farmers Markets through September!

For more information, visit thealcomyexperience.com.