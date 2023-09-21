Mushroom meals with Chef Charles

Do you like mushrooms? If so, you’re in for a treat today Chef Charles Bryant of Hartwell’s Premium.

In our first segment, Chef Charles took us to the heart of England with his take on Classic British Mushrooms and Toast, a timeless and comforting dish that’s both easy to prepare and bursting with flavor.

Then, in our second segment, he showed us how to make Hearty Mushroom Soup with Brandy and Cream, a rich and indulgent treat that will warm your soul.

Get ready to savor the essence of British cuisine with Chef Charles, as he demonstrates that creating gourmet meals can be both easy and irresistibly tasty!

Want to learn how to make these meals right at home in your kitchen? Take a look at the full interview above!