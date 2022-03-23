Life.Style.Live!

NASCAR champion Tony Stewart selling $30 million Indiana home, take a look inside

This home is fit for a king …. or a true sportsman such as NASCAR champion Tony Stewart.

He’s currently looking to see his 415-acre ranch for $30 million.

Carrie Holle, realtor and owner of the Carrie Holle Group, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share some background of the most expensive home in Indiana.

The home of the Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion’s Hidden Hollow Ranch spares no expense. A true playground for adults, this 19,713 sqft property has something to offer everyone. From a 9-acre lake stocked with trophy bass to sprawling forests filled with turkey, 300 deer, and 15 elk, to an in-home gym, bowling alley, golf simulator and more. Activities are abundant.

For more information visit:

tourhiddenhollow.com

thecarriehollegroup.com