Patty’s Picks: ‘She Said’ spotlights journalists who covered Harvey Weinstein allegations, ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ is sequel to holiday classic

Entertainment expert Patty Spitler joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a couple of picks, something cute and fun and something serious and compelling. Here’s more from her:

Starting with something serious, “She Said” is based on the best-selling book that helped push forward the #MeToo movement that ultimately brought to light allegations and then brought down movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. It also opened up discussions about sexual abuse in Hollywood that had been going on for decades.

“She Said” is Rated R for some sexual references and situations. It runs 2 hrs and 8 minutes and is only in theaters starting Friday, Nov. 18.

Now to the fun, there’s a new sequel to the holiday classic, “A Christmas Story”!

‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ stars Peter Billingsley as Ralphie, and he’s playing the dad now. There is so much to love in this film. The characters are believable and loveable. The script is pitch-perfect with references to the past yet moving forward with some new storylines.

You can see the film now on HBO Max. It’s rated PG. The run time is 1 hr. 38 minutes.

I give it 4 stars out of 5.

Two things I would change are:

They reference the leg lamp but just the shade and that’s it. It was so much a part of the first movie and wasn’t acknowledged properly in this one.

The title of the movie is just weird, call it something like “Ralphie’s Back” or “Triple Dog Dare Ya Christmas Story” instead.

