Rooftop Garden preps for Cinco de Mayo celebration!

We’re hungry this morning, so we decided to bring in Chef Tiffany Burns and co-owner Roger Reeves from the Rooftop Garden!

The Rooftop Garden is located outdoors on top of the Fountain Square Theatre building. They offer appetizers, wine, draft beer, and specialty cocktails!

Burns and Reeves joined us in the kitchen to make tacos and a Mediterranean quinoa salad, while sharing information about their Cinco de Mayo party happening this Sunday!

Doors open at 2 p.m., and DJ Cool Hand Lex and Dj Rican start at 6 p.m.

The taco bar starts when the DJs start jammin’ and is part of the cover charge of $7.

The Food Shack opens on May 8th which will feature the Mediterranean quinoa salad, a new menu item for the restaurant now offers!

For more information about the Rooftop Garden and Cinco de Mayo activities, be sure to visit the Rooftop Garden website and check out the full interview above!