Hensley Legal Group presents Pawpalooza 2024

Get ready for a tail-wagging good time at Pawpalooza, happening this Saturday, May 18, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the parking lot of Indy Humane, at 79th & Michigan Road.

Erin Peckinpaugh, VP of Marketing & Corporate Responsibility at Hensley Legal Group and Michael Futch, Chief Development Officer at Indy Humane, joined us Wednesday morning to share more information about what to expect at this event!

Hosted by Hensley Legal Group (HLG), this event promises furry fun and heartwarming opportunities to make a difference in the lives of animals in need.

The owner of Hensley Legal Group, John Hensley, said, “Pets give us so much, and they ask for so little in return. If you give one of these animals a chance, you won’t regret it.”

HLG is covering the adoption fee for any animal adopted during Pawpalooza, encouraging prospective pet parents to open their hearts and homes to a new furry friend.

“Financial considerations should never stand between a caring family and the perfect dog,” Hensley said.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there!

Attendees who pre-register for the event will automatically be entered into a thrilling giveaway, with a chance to win two tickets to a Fever game and an autographed Fever basketball.

Plus, get ready to meet some adorable adoptable pets, including a lovable dog that will be eagerly awaiting a forever home at the event.

Pawpalooza promises a day filled with joy, companionship, and the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of animals in need.