Stutz Artists Association to host Holiday Open House this weekend

Stutz artists are opening their studios on Saturday, December 3 for the first time in a year!

Susan Brewer and Anna Afshar of Stutz Open Studios joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss this and how it’s happening in conjunction with Chromagic Christmas Market at the Stutz.

Stutz Building, a former art mecca in Indianapolis, went through a change of ownership in the past 2 years and is still under major reconstruction. At some point the building used to host 70 or 80 artists, with changes and uncertainty understandably many artists left. About 30 artists still remain and hopeful that art life at Stutz will resume. This Christmas season, parts of the building are already coming back to life with new businesses (restaurants and recreation) due to open in early 2023.

For more information, visit:

Instagram: @stutzartists

Facebook: The Stutz Artists Association