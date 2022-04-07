Life.Style.Live!

The Mind Trust supports upcoming Indy Schools High School Fair

If your family is searching for the right Indianapolis High School, The Mind Trust has a perfect event! Indy Schools is hosting its first High School Fair on Saturday, April 9, from 11am-3pm at The Global Village Welcome Center located at 4233 Lafayette Road. During the event, 17 of Indianapolis’ free, public charter and Innovation Network high schools will be featured. Kateri Whitley, Director of Communications, and Edward Rogers, Manager of Community Engagement, joined us today to tell us more about the event!

Families can take part in educational workshops, learn more about academic resources, college scholarship information, Indy Summer Learning Labs, sources connecting families with teen employment opportunities, and more. There will also be 5 student performances from BELIEVE Circle City High School, Christel House High School, Purdue Polytechnic High Schools, Rooted High school, and Thrival Academy. The event will have raffle prizes and more giveaways!

This event is free and open to the public, but attendees are asked to register in advance. Registration is now open!

For more about The Mind Trust, click here.

Here is the schedule for the event:

Overall schedule:

11:10am – Student Performance – Christel House High School

11:30am – Navigating to and Through College workshop

12:25pm – Student Performance – BELIEVE | Circle City

1:00pm – Summer Opportunities and Teen Employment workshop

2:00pm – Student Performance – Rooted School Indianapolis

2:35pm – Student Performance – Purdue Polytechnic High Schools

2:48pm – Student Performance #5 – Thrival Indy Academy

