Tis’ the season for 12 Days of Donuts at Dunkin’

It’s the gift that keeps on giving, 12 Days of Donuts at Dunkin’!

From December 13 – 24, Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a free donut with any beverage purchase. Treat yourself during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season with Dunkin’s classic favorites like a Glazed Jelly or Strawberry Frosted with holiday sprinkles!

To become a Dunkin’ Rewards member, join the Dunkin’ app or click here.

There’s a limit of one classic donut per member per day. Participation may vary.